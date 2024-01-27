Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,688 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Coty were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the second quarter valued at $786,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Coty by 6.4% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 221,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 13,369 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Coty by 3.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,121,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,788,000 after buying an additional 39,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Coty by 26.6% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 26,239,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,489,000 after buying an additional 5,513,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COTY has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Coty from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on Coty in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.84.

Coty Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $12.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.90.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Coty had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Coty announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 13th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

