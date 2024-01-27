Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,688 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Coty were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Coty by 1,536.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

COTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Coty in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Coty from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.84.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.37. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Coty had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coty announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

