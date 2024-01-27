Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 197.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,170 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of Frontdoor worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. State Street Corp lifted its position in Frontdoor by 110.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,943,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,616 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Frontdoor by 191.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,142,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,001 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Frontdoor by 15.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,758,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,788 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Frontdoor in the first quarter valued at $27,880,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,891,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,147,000 after buying an additional 769,145 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Truist Financial raised shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $33.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.93. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $38.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.98 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 162.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

