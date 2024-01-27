Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 51,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 198,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PINS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pinterest from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Pinterest from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $368,314.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,983,003.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $73,395.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,546.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $368,314.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,983,003.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,237 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,187. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $37.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.81, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $38.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.47.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pinterest

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.