Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $311,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315,989 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,949,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,907,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,807,842 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $449,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,357 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $40,082,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $85,511,000 after buying an additional 1,227,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth acquired 10,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at $14,171,654.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $350,567.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth bought 10,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on WBA. HSBC began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ WBA opened at $22.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $37.96.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 290.91%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

