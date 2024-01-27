Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 692,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,676 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.7% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $107,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.87.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $159.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.12 and its 200-day moving average is $159.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $175.97. The stock has a market cap of $383.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 37.79%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

