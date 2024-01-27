Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,870 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,524 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 195.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 99.4% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 396.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised Rivian Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.24.

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.67. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.17. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 42.17% and a negative net margin of 148.97%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $55,766.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,352.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rivian Automotive Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Further Reading

