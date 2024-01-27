Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 262 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,957,000 after acquiring an additional 60,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $501,061,000 after purchasing an additional 102,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,230,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 21.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,088,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,316,000 after buying an additional 195,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 970,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,059,000 after acquiring an additional 71,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $105.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.62. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.49 and a 1-year high of $247.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ENPH. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.66.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at $114,773,913.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

