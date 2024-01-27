Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,693 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RF. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Regions Financial by 97,697.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,638,604,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,199,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,928,853 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,312,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $943,529,000 after purchasing an additional 189,323 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,357,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,834,000 after purchasing an additional 473,265 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,275,000 after buying an additional 2,802,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,551,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,408,000 after buying an additional 877,373 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RF shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $19.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day moving average is $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

