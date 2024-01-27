Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $67.74 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.87 and a 52-week high of $85.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.96. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of -0.08.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,571 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $113,080.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,478.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $793,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $113,080.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,478.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,577 shares of company stock worth $7,752,377. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

