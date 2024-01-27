Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.10% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 808.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 61.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 183.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 180.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $31.69 on Friday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a one year low of $22.94 and a one year high of $32.94. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.60 and a 200-day moving average of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $141.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.90 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 26.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, CL King began coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

