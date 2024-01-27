Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 113,571.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,157,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,169,000 after acquiring an additional 522,178 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,679,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,734,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,023,000 after purchasing an additional 437,656 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $960,905.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Houlihan Lokey news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $1,074,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,084 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $960,905.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,584 shares of company stock worth $3,544,856 in the last 90 days. 25.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HLI opened at $120.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 0.73. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.92 and a 12 month high of $123.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.86.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $466.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 18.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

