Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,862 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in First Solar were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSLR. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 6,311.1% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 577 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,788,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,343 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the second quarter valued at $10,455,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the second quarter worth $5,585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on First Solar from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $230.00 to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.00.

First Solar Stock Performance

First Solar stock opened at $147.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $232.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. First Solar had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,678. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $233,683.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,683.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $379,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,021,678. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,421 shares of company stock worth $1,035,331. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

