Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,086,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,468,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,124,000 after buying an additional 189,733 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,386,000 after buying an additional 179,840 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,003,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,341,000 after purchasing an additional 100,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 124.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 91,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Stecher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $201,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,966.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE IIPR opened at $94.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.20. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $63.36 and a one year high of $105.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a current ratio of 11.66. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.62.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 55.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.95%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

