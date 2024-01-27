Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 51.7% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CALM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Shares of CALM stock opened at $56.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of -0.06. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $61.91.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.48). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $523.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is 0.22%.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

