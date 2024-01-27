Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,976 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter worth about $28,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 78.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LBTYK shares. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $21.47 on Friday. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $22.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 70.98%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter.

In other news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $989,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 949,059 shares in the company, valued at $18,781,877.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Liberty Global news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $989,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 949,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,781,877.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Miranda Curtis sold 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $505,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,123.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,200 shares of company stock worth $1,951,240 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

