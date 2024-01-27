Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,116 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Middleby were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby in the second quarter valued at $413,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Middleby during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Middleby during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 44.2% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 34.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Middleby alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Middleby in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Middleby from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Middleby from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Middleby from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.25.

Middleby Stock Performance

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $141.33 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $109.59 and a 12-month high of $162.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Middleby had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $980.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

About Middleby

(Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.