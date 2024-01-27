Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,009 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Diodes were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Diodes by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after acquiring an additional 22,056 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Diodes by 111.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 11.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Diodes by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Diodes by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $68.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.34 and a 200 day moving average of $77.32. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.45.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.75 million. Diodes had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIOD. Robert W. Baird downgraded Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet cut Diodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

