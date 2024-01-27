Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,111 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,766 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 15,662 shares during the period. Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,512,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,246,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,903,000 after buying an additional 52,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,269,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

NYSE:IBP opened at $189.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.00. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.57 and a 1 year high of $199.15.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.21 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 9.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IBP shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI raised Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Installed Building Products from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Installed Building Products news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,972,973.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

