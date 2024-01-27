Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,659 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,494,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,778,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,389,000 after acquiring an additional 15,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 595,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,034,000 after acquiring an additional 23,704 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 547,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,753,000 after acquiring an additional 125,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,278,000 after acquiring an additional 12,973 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PIPR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $176.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.98. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $120.97 and a 1 year high of $182.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.06. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $289.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $802,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 19,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,543.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $802,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 19,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,543.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 950 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $171,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,462.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,602 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

