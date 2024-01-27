Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 8,003 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,003 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $53,519,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Brunswick by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,749,000 after purchasing an additional 478,329 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,409,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,033,000 after buying an additional 263,477 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,428,000. Finally, ThornTree Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,817,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $28,387.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,791.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James cut Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Brunswick

Brunswick Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BC stock opened at $82.87 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.85.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 7.57%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Profile

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.