Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 8,003 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,003 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,519 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 6.4% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,409,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,033,000 after acquiring an additional 263,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Brunswick by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,612,000 after acquiring an additional 53,083 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 6.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,180,000 after purchasing an additional 97,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,798,000 after purchasing an additional 24,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. B. Riley cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Insider Transactions at Brunswick

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 414 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $28,387.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,791.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brunswick Stock Performance

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $82.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.54. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $99.68.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

