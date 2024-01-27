Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 8,589 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 24.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,918 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,589 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,298,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,011,000 after buying an additional 40,530 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,888,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,826,000 after purchasing an additional 917,381 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,642,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,682,000 after purchasing an additional 290,029 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,106,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,879,000 after acquiring an additional 352,381 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 20.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,583,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,907,000 after purchasing an additional 433,082 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $132,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,713.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.27.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PB stock opened at $65.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.35. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.98. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.45%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

