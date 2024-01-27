Team17 Group’s (TM17) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.26) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Shares of Team17 Group stock traded up GBX 22.50 ($0.29) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 250 ($3.18). 441,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,574. Team17 Group has a 12 month low of GBX 145 ($1.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 490 ($6.23). The company has a market cap of £364.50 million, a PE ratio of 1,785.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 195.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 266.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 1.43.

In related news, insider Mark Crawford acquired 10,582 shares of Team17 Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.98 ($25,412.94). In other Team17 Group news, insider Mark Crawford acquired 10,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £19,999.98 ($25,412.94). Also, insider Penelope Ruth Judd bought 53,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 187 ($2.38) per share, with a total value of £99,998.25 ($127,062.58). Insiders acquired 64,132 shares of company stock worth $12,014,673 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.

