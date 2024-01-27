Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Cut to C$59.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from C$72.00 to C$59.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$73.00 to C$65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$64.78.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at C$54.07 on Tuesday. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$44.70 and a 52 week high of C$66.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$52.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$53.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

