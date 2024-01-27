Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Cut to C$59.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.BFree Report) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from C$72.00 to C$59.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$73.00 to C$65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$64.78.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at C$54.07 on Tuesday. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$44.70 and a 52 week high of C$66.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$52.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$53.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

