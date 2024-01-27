Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Cut to C$59.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from C$72.00 to C$59.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$73.00 to C$65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$64.78.
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
