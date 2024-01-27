Teekay (NYSE:TK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.71

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.71 and last traded at $8.69, with a volume of 123662 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Teekay in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Teekay Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average is $6.83. The stock has a market cap of $799.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.65.

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $198.41 million during the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teekay

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Teekay by 1.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Teekay by 69.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Teekay by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 98,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Teekay by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 21,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management and technical management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

