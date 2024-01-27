Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,578.97

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,578.97 ($20.06) and traded as low as GBX 1,518 ($19.29). Telecom Plus shares last traded at GBX 1,536 ($19.52), with a volume of 73,287 shares trading hands.

Telecom Plus Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,807.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,562.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,578.97.

Telecom Plus Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of GBX 36 ($0.46) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. Telecom Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9,647.06%.

About Telecom Plus

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance and boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.

