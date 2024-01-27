Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.55-4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.83. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $20.35-20.68 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Teledyne Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $515.67.

TDY opened at $419.06 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $364.98 and a fifty-two week high of $448.71. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $423.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.06.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.94 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 20.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $2,206,903.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,914.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $423,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,314,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,766 shares of company stock valued at $29,178,338. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

