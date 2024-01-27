Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $20.35-20.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $20.67. Teledyne Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to $4.55-4.65 EPS.

TDY stock opened at $419.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Teledyne Technologies has a twelve month low of $364.98 and a twelve month high of $448.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $423.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.06. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 20.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Teledyne Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $515.67.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $423,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,314,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sue Main sold 9,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.34, for a total value of $3,986,297.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,907,110.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,766 shares of company stock worth $29,178,338 over the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 110.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

