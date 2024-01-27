Telsey Advisory Group Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report issued on Thursday, January 25th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $24.01 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $23.25. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $850.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Deckers Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $23.66 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s FY2025 earnings at $27.57 EPS.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $705.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $735.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $725.69.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:DECK opened at $767.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $690.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $593.78. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $395.90 and a 52 week high of $768.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,703 shares of company stock valued at $25,352,445 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.