Temas Resources (OTC:TMASF) Shares Up 3.1%

Shares of Temas Resources Corp. (OTC:TMASF – Get Free Report) were up 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 30,791 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 536% from the average daily volume of 4,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Temas Resources Trading Up 3.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10.

About Temas Resources

(Get Free Report)

Temas Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for iron, titanium, and vanadium deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned the La Blache property comprising 48 semi-contiguous minerals, which covers 2,653.25 hectares located in Quebec, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Temas Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temas Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.