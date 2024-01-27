Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,300 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the December 31st total of 311,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,573.0 days.
Temenos Stock Performance
TMNSF remained flat at $89.29 during midday trading on Friday. Temenos has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $89.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.75 and its 200 day moving average is $79.83.
Temenos Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Temenos
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.