Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $10.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.08.

Shares of NYSE:TME traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $9.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,620,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,332,292. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $9.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TME. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 37,425,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,204,000 after purchasing an additional 432,950 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,614,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,411 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,821,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,703,000 after buying an additional 132,579 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,944,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,145,000 after buying an additional 207,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 87.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,608,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,153,000 after buying an additional 7,297,884 shares in the last quarter. 23.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

