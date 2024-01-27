Tenet Healthcare Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 6,777 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 158% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,626 call options.

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $331,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,646.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 434.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 94.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $36,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on THC. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.93.

THC opened at $82.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.20. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $49.76 and a twelve month high of $85.40.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

