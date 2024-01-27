Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 335,300 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the December 31st total of 399,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Tennant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tennant in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Tennant in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tennant

In related news, SVP Kristin A. Erickson sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,958. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Tennant during the second quarter worth $1,102,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tennant during the third quarter worth $210,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Tennant by 25.5% during the third quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 83,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after buying an additional 16,981 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tennant in the third quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tennant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Stock Performance

Shares of TNC opened at $92.29 on Friday. Tennant has a one year low of $63.30 and a one year high of $93.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Tennant had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tennant will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Tennant Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

