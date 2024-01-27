Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 118.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Tennant were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tennant by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Tennant by 333.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tennant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tennant by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Tennant during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tennant in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. CL King started coverage on Tennant in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CJS Securities raised Tennant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kristin A. Erickson sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,958. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tennant Price Performance

Shares of Tennant stock opened at $92.29 on Friday. Tennant has a 1-year low of $63.30 and a 1-year high of $93.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.60 million. Tennant had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.50%. Tennant’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tennant will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tennant Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

About Tennant

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report).

