Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. (CVE:TPC) Insider Fern Macdonald Buys 83,500 Shares

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. (CVE:TPC – Get Free Report) insider Fern Macdonald acquired 83,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$12,525.00.

Fern Macdonald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Fern Macdonald bought 25,000 shares of Tenth Avenue Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$3,750.00.

On Monday, January 15th, Fern Macdonald purchased 8,000 shares of Tenth Avenue Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,060.00.

On Thursday, December 21st, Fern Macdonald bought 25,000 shares of Tenth Avenue Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$2,750.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Fern Macdonald bought 15,000 shares of Tenth Avenue Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$1,650.00.

On Friday, December 8th, Fern Macdonald acquired 70,000 shares of Tenth Avenue Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,552.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Fern Macdonald bought 10,000 shares of Tenth Avenue Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$1,025.00.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Fern Macdonald bought 10,000 shares of Tenth Avenue Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,150.00.

On Friday, November 3rd, Fern Macdonald purchased 9,500 shares of Tenth Avenue Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$1,330.00.

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Stock Performance

CVE:TPC traded up C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$0.15. 100,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,152. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 12.65. Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.09 and a 52 week high of C$0.25. The firm has a market cap of C$5.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Company Profile

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company was formerly known as Jadela Oil Corp. and changed its name to Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. in May 2015. Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

