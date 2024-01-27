Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Teradata by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Teradata by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP increased its position in shares of Teradata by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 6,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Teradata by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradata alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $1,266,860.81. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 76,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,131.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 9,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $433,249.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,801 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,375.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $1,266,860.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 76,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,131.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,095. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradata Price Performance

NYSE:TDC opened at $47.61 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $34.18 and a 52 week high of $57.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.05, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.46 and a 200-day moving average of $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.84 million. Teradata had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 39.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on TDC shares. StockNews.com raised Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Teradata from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TDC

About Teradata

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.