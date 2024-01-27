Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) CFO Sanjay Mehta Sells 1,083 Shares

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $120,158.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,004,621.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TER stock traded down $4.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.46. 2,095,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.57. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $119.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.74.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.36 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.43%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 489.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,073,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,282,000 after buying an additional 1,721,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,896,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 100.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,697,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,985,000 after buying an additional 850,808 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 35.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,338,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,295,000 after purchasing an additional 607,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Teradyne by 153.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 940,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,160,000 after buying an additional 569,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

