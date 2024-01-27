Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Insider Richard John Burns Sells 317 Shares of Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded down $4.49 on Friday, reaching $105.46. 2,095,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,545. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.65 and a 200-day moving average of $100.74. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $119.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.57.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.36 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 20.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 14.43%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TER. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Teradyne by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 18.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after buying an additional 30,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $382,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

