Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Position Raised by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Teradyne by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 145.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 172.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $105.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.57. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $119.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.74.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.43%.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $154,707.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,500.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $120,158.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,621.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $154,707.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,500.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,885 shares of company stock valued at $310,586. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

