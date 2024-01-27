TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,660,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the December 31st total of 31,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 26.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on WULF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Canada reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, TeraWulf has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.45.

Institutional Trading of TeraWulf

TeraWulf Trading Up 11.2 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 2,542.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in TeraWulf in the first quarter valued at about $524,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in TeraWulf during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 7.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in TeraWulf in the first quarter valued at approximately $985,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TeraWulf stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $1.69. 17,398,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,224,674. TeraWulf has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $4.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $18.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 67.73% and a negative net margin of 158.25%. As a group, analysts predict that TeraWulf will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

