Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the December 31st total of 2,360,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 852,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Terex in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.93.

Insider Activity at Terex

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terex

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,035,139. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,035,139. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David A. Sachs bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.95 per share, for a total transaction of $337,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 33,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,274. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Terex by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,052,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,595,000 after buying an additional 205,591 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,767,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,978,000 after acquiring an additional 68,739 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Terex by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,766,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,664,000 after buying an additional 23,768 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Terex by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,691,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,100,000 after buying an additional 102,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Terex by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,340,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,040,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terex Trading Down 1.1 %

TEX opened at $61.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.81. Terex has a 12 month low of $41.89 and a 12 month high of $65.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.08. Terex had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Terex will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

