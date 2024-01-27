Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Receives $49.42 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.42.

Several brokerages recently commented on TX. Bank of America raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ternium in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Ternium Price Performance

Ternium stock opened at $39.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.25. Ternium has a one year low of $35.22 and a one year high of $45.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.01.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.23). Ternium had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Ternium will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ternium Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ternium

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Ternium by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ternium in the 4th quarter worth $1,328,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in Ternium by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 10,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Ternium in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ternium in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

See Also

