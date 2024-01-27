Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $18.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 million. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 3.22%.

Territorial Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Territorial Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $11.08. The stock had a trading volume of 8,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,429. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Territorial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $25.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBNK. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 19,466.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 42,980.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TBNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Territorial Bancorp from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. It offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

