Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Cut to $200.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $223.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.14.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $183.25 on Thursday. Tesla has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $236.61 and a 200-day moving average of $243.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $582.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

