Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Cut to $220.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.14.

TSLA stock opened at $183.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.61 and a 200-day moving average of $243.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla has a 12 month low of $152.37 and a 12 month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

