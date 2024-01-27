Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Cut to $270.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $310.00 to $270.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.34% from the company’s current price.

TSLA has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tesla from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.14.

Shares of TSLA opened at $183.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. Tesla has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.24. The firm has a market cap of $582.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 3.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank grew its position in Tesla by 3.3% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

