Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Robert W. Stallings Purchases 5,000 Shares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $95,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 117,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,247,007.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.77. 633,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.79 and a 52 week high of $69.26.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.24). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $245.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens lifted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TCBI

Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25,350.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.