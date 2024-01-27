Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Lowered to $164.00 at Mizuho

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $170.00 to $164.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TXN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $169.00 to $168.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.58.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $164.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

